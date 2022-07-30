Chitrangda Singh on Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot: He Looked Amazing, It's a Piece of Art

Ranveer Singh took the internet by storm when he decided to bare it all for Paper magazine’s photoshoot. The bold pictures of the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor, which spread like wildfire all over social media, quickly turned into a topic of discussion as they drew all sorts of reactions. However, it didn’t go down well with some people. Actress Chitrangda Singh recently shared her views on the ensuing controversy surrounding the Band Baaja Baraat actor.

During an interview with ETimes, Chitrangda emphasised that since we live in a democratic country, everyone has got the right to portray their body according to their sensibilities. She said, “This isn’t the first time an actor has posted, you know the nudes. I genuinely feel, whether it’s a man or a woman, it’s his or her body; it’s their decision. We are in the 21st century, it is one’s own decision to wear a sari or a skirt or wear shorts or whatever you want to wear. That is the minimum we can possibly give- in a free world, in a free country for god’s sake. You know without judging them."

The actress further elaborated, “You put any kind of emotion or opinion without context on everybody. Just because you have an opinion today, you have a platform for an opinion. “I feel it’s so out of place. Ranveer is an actor. He is a creative person. He goes and shoots for a Paper magazine which stands for a certain kind of content. They have shot actors in very quirky shoots, you know, always. Most unpredictable, their shoots are always such. So, I mean that’s his personal choice really!"

As soon as the nude photoshoot went viral, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor received love as well as trolling. While his contemporaries lauded him for the explicit photoshoot, his viral pictures were also turned into memes and his haters resorted to trolling and insults. Not only that, two separate applications were filed with Mumbai Police requesting to register an FIR against Ranveer for “hurting sentiments of women".

Chitrangda went on to say that the actor looked amazing and he did justice to the photoshoot. She deemed it a piece of art. The Desi Boyz actress shared, “I think he looked amazing, to be honest. He’s got a great body to flaunt and it’s a piece of art, I suppose. And uhh, you have to have the right kind of eyes to be able to see art and things. If you see wrong, if you see dirt in everything then it’s probably something to do with your mind. I’m sorry to say. I mean tomorrow if a girl wears a skirt and goes, you find that wrong, there’s something sick in your own head to have a certain opinion. I would say exactly the same thing for Ranveer. It’s something wrong with your minds. Yeah, open up, we are in the 21st century."

Since the controversy broke out, various prominent faces from the film industry like Ram Gopal Varma, Vivek Agnihotri, Swara Bhaskar, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and Sumona Chakravarti have come forward to show their solidarity to the actor.

On the professional front, Chitrangda Singh was last seen in OTT release anthology web series ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’. The actress is also gearing up for Pawan Kripalani’s directorial suspense drama titled Gaslight. She would star alongside Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan. While Gaslight is a suspense drama, character details are under wraps. Chitrangdha, however, said that she will be in a never-before-seen avatar.

