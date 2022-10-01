Chitrangda Singh Recalls Crazy Fan Experience, Says 'Someone Sent Me Legal Papers of...'

Chitrangda Singh is credited for brilliant performances in films like Hazaron Khwahishen Aisi, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Desi Boyz and Inkaar to name a few. The actress has managed to cultivate a frenzied fandom in her 17-year-long stellar acting career in Bollywood. While Chitrangda has come across all sorts of fans throughout her journey, one peculiar instance scared her wits like nothing else.

While talking to ETimes, the Gabbar is Back actor revealed that once a fan had transferred the ownership of his house to her and had even sent the paperwork to her address. She shared, “I have not had many fan encounters but there was one scary one. Someone had sent me legal papers of his land where he had transferred the ownership of it to me. He also knew my address so it came directly to my house in Mumbai. It was very scary. We had to get that figured out."

Chitrangda is also considered to be one of the fittest actresses in the Bollywood Industry. When she was posed with a question as to how imperative it is for anyone to remain fit in times like these, the actress responded,

“Fitness is important for everybody in every profession at every stage of life. It doesn’t have to be only at these times. It is easy to ignore your fitness over other things like work and pressure. Our physical health ends up affecting our mental health in some way or the other. It is not only about looking good, it is also about how you feel. It is your way of respecting yourself."

Adding to this, Chitrangda also emphasized that mental health and physical health goes hand in hand. She explained, “As I mentioned above, your physical health also affects your mental health. It affects your overall body image. There are a lot of things affecting your mental health but you have to start somewhere so taking care of your physical health is one step towards it. For me, being in this profession, my mental health is connected with my physical health because it is a visual medium."

On the professional front, Chitrangda Singh was last seen in the OTT release anthology web series ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’. The actress is also gearing up for Pawan Kripalani’s directorial suspense drama titled Gaslight. She would star alongside Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan. While Gaslight is a suspense drama, character details are under wraps. Chitrangda, however, said that she will be in a never-before-seen avatar.

