Chitrangda Singh's Throwback Pics in Black Monokini Make her 'Most Seductive Ever'

Actor Chitrangda Singh continues to be the fans’ favourite for her choice of roles and her on-point fashion. She has a knack for always making things look stylish and work perfectly together. The actor has shared some of her pictures and needless to say, they have grabbed everyone’s attention.

Posting a series of pictures in which she is seen in a black monokini, the actor captioned the post, “throwbackthursday." And with that, she set the bar even higher for throwback pictures.

She pulled off an amazing look in a black monokini. The post has received almost 161,000 likes and over a thousand comments. One user wrote, “The most seductive heroine ever." “Wow! This is some pictures," said another.

Apart from this, Chitrangda Singh is off to a great start this year with her new project, a Pawan Kriplani directorial. The audience was gripped with her delicately sensual portrayal of Mary in Bob Biswas and she has set the tone for the year ahead.

However, she is ready to start shooting for her next film, titled Gaslight. According to reports, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey, and the primary location has been finalised by the makers. The film’s major part will be shot in Rajkot, while the remaining will be shot in Mumbai.

Chitrangada made the transition from modelling to acting with her role in Yeh Saali Zindagi in 2011. Since then, she has starred in several successful films Inkaar, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Desi Boyz, Gabbar is Back, and many more. Additionally, she also started her journey as a producer with a 2017 biographical sports drama Soorma.

