Chiyaan Vikram Achieves This New Feat, Leaves Behind Jr NTR And Ram Charan

Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram has accomplished a rare feat by dubbing in five languages for his character in the upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan-I. Vikram is playing prince Aditya Karikalan in Mani Ratnam’s much awaited magnum opus. Recently, the actor dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages for the film. He has not taken help from any voice artist for this and it’s a rare achievement for any south actor.

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan-I recently shared a behind-the-scenes video giving a glimpse into Vikram dubbing for his character.

Advertisement

Vikram is not the only star in the south industry who has given voice in multiple languages for his role in a film. However, he has gone one step ahead by dubbing in five languages. Jr NTR and Ram Charan dubbed for RRR in four languages.

The SS Rajamouli directed period drama was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Both the actors gave voice for RRR in all languages except Malayalam. Malayalam actors were roped in for dubbing.

Actor Shobi Thilakan gave voice for Ram Charan. Shobi was extremely delighted to be a part of RRR. Many were apprehensive initially whether Shobi’s voice will suit Ram’s character or not. After the film’s release, his dubbing silenced all the critics. This is not the only film dubbed by Shobi. Before RRR, he also dubbed for Eega, Baahubali 1 and 2.

RRR was a fictional narrative of two revolutionaries from Andhra Pradesh, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. This film, which was released in theatres worldwide, grossed over Rs 1100 crore at the box office worldwide.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen whether Ponniyin Selvan-I will be able to break the box office record of RRR.

Ponniyin Selvan-I will chronicle the power struggles within the Chola Empire. This historical drama is an adaptation of Kalki’s popular epic novel Ponniyin Selvan. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the film will be released on September 30. Ponniyin Selvan-I boasts of a stellar star cast including Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.