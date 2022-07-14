Chiyaan Vikram Dubs In 5 Languages For His Role In Ponniyin Selvan I

The makers of Mani Ratnam’s much awaited film Ponniyin Selvan I released a behind-the-scenes video, on July 13, giving a glimpse into Chiyaan Vikram’s character in the movie. In the video Vikram is seen dubbing in five languages for his character.

Vikram plays the role of price Aditya Karikalan in this Mani Ratnam magnum opus. Sharing the video on Twitter, Lyca Productions wrote, “Our Chola Tiger Roars - in 5 tongues!"

Advertisement

The star studded historical drama will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The film is jointly bankrolled by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

The video gives a glimpse into how Vikram is leaving no stone unturned for making his character strike a chord with audiences. Vikram doesn’t lose his grasp on the character while dubbing for 5 languages. Fans were delighted to see the Mahaan actor dubbing for his character.

They were happy with the dedication of their favourite star for his work. One user wrote that Vikram feels like a real tiger while dubbing.

Advertisement

Another user wrote that Vikram is quite focused on covering every detail related to his character.

Advertisement

Another fan expressed that Vikram is one of the committed artists in south industry. A few others wrote that they are going to watch Ponniyin Selvan only for Vikram’s acting.

However, a few viewers did not like the dubbing video and criticized the colour, visual effects and lighting.

Recently, Vikram’s fans were a little tensed after he was admitted to a hospital in Chennai after a little discomfort in chest. A section of media claimed that Vikram suffered a heart attack. These reports were denied by his son Dhruv. Due to the illness, he couldn’t attend Ponniyin Selvan’s teaser launch event in Chennai last week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.