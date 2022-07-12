Chiyaan Vikram Ends Speculation About His Health at Cobra Audio Launch

Kollywood star Chiyaan Vikram was recently hospitalised in Chennai. On Friday, the actor was supposed to attend the teaser launch of his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan but he could not be there due to his health issues.

However, he was present at the grand audio launch of his upcoming film Cobra and put to rest all the speculation and concerns about his health.

Vikram reacted intriguingly on stage to the news of his hospitalisation and said, “There was a lot of news going around on social media platforms. Some even photoshopped a sick patient’s body with my face. It was extremely creative. I liked it. But what you saw was nothing like that."

Vikram’s much-awaited film Cobra is set to hit theatres on August 11 of this year. The film’s album was released on July 11, and the track list was revealed a day prior i.e July 10.

The album for the film contains a total of five songs. Thumbi Thullal, Adheeraa, Uyir Urugudhey, Tharangini, and Yeley Ilanchingamey are some of the characters. AR Rahman wrote all of the songs, and the first three have already been released. Vivek, Jithin Raj, Pa Vijay, and Thamarai wrote the lyrics.

In addition to Chiyan Vikram, who plays a mathematical genius in the film, the film stars Srinidhi Shetty and cricketer Irfan Pathan, who will make his film debut with this project. According to sources, the filming took longer because the story was not completely written.

The fact that Vikram will play 20 different characters in the film is the most intriguing aspect of it. Each character will be dressed differently. This breaks Kamal Haasan’s Dasavatharam record of playing ten different characters.

