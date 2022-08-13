Chiyaan Vikram Joins Twitter, Fans Are Excited

Chiyaan Vikram has finally joined Twitter. The actor’s official Twitter handle is ‘@chiyaan’, as his fans fondly call him. He announced his arrival on the microblogging site with a minute-long video posted by the handle. Vikram made his debut on Twitter ahead of the release of his upcoming films such as Cobra and Ponniyin Selvan 1.

In his first ever post on Twitter, the actor revealed that his current look is for director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 and also added that he has joined the site to experience the love of his fans.

In the video, the actor said Twitter allows people “to stay contented" and “updated". He said, “I am late by almost 15 years, but I think it’s the right time."

Advertisement

After Vikram’s debut on Twitter, many of the actor’s fans expressed their happiness in the comments section of the post.

Twitter India welcomed the actor with a simple, “Welcome to Twitter @chiyaan" message.

Till now, Chiyaan Vikram was active only on Instagram and is known to post interesting videos on his handle.

Vikram was last seen in Karthik Subburaj’s Mahaan, wherein he shared the screen with his son Dhruv Vikram. The actor is now gearing up to release his two upcoming films, made under the direction of Mani Ratnam and Demonte Colony fame R. Ajay Gnanamuthu.

Advertisement

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is set to open in cinemas on September 30. Vikram’s Cobra is scheduled to hit cinemas on August 31. The upcoming Tamil action thriller is produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner 7 Screen Studio.

The actor also has a spy-thriller titled Dhruva Nakshatram with director Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film has been long delayed due to its post-production works

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here