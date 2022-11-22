Chiyaan Vikram Looks Dapper In Full-Grown Beard As He Shoots For Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan; See Viral Pic

Chiyaan Vikram, the National award-winning actor is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest release Ponniyin Selvan. The supremely talented actor is going through a great phase in his acting career, where he is set to reinvent himself with some promising projects and new collaborations. Chiyaan Vikram is teaming up with the talented filmmaker Pa Ranjith for his 61st outing in cinema. The highly anticipated project, which is titled Thangalaan, recently started rolling in Kadappa, Andhra Pradesh. And now, Vikram posted a few photos of the mass hero in the bearded look that he will be sporting in the flick, and the pictures have gone viral on social media.

In the pictures, Chiyaan Vikram looks handsome as he sports dark shades and a long grown beard. The actor looks suave in a blue suit as he clicks the pictures. The snaps of his new look from the actioner has taken the internet by storm, with netizens praising the actor’s look for the film.

Chiyaan Vikram took to Twitter and wrote, “With great beard comes great responsibility!" ðŸ˜‰ #Thangalaan."

Previously, the senior actor took to his official social media handles and dropped a major update on Thangalaan which was previously titled Chiyaan 61. Along with the update, Chiyaan Vikram also revealed a glimpse of his look for Pa Ranjith’s film. In thestill, Vikram is seen sporting a unique get-up with a top bun, muscular physique, and a dhoti. However, the face of the leading man will be revealed only in the much-awaited title poster of the film, which will be revealed on October 23, Sunday at 8 PM.

“Looking forward to the unveiling of another masterpiece from my dear @beemji @ 8 PM tomorrow. A @gvprakash musical," wrote Chiyaan Vikram as he shared the exciting update on his official Twitter handle.

Thangalaan is a big-budget actioner, which will be shot in 2D and 3D. Rashmika Mandanna was roped in to play a key role in the flick but quit the project. She was replaced by Malavika Mohanan. Parvathy plays the leading lady in Pa Ranjith’s magnum opus. Thangalaan is set in the backdrop of Kolar Gold Mines in the pre-independence era. Composer GV Prakash and cinematographer Kishore Kumar are part of the technical team. It is expected to open in theatres in five languages: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

