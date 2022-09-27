Chiyaan Vikram On Working With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 'The Only Time I Forgot Myself In a Shot'

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I (PS: I) is all set to hit the big screen on September 30. The film marks actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s reunion with Ratnam after 12 years, their last film being Ravaanan (2010) co-starring Vikram. In PS: I, Aishwarya plays Nandini, a Pazhuvoor queen.

Chiyaan Vikram talked about sharing the screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in PS:1, at the pre-release press conference of the film in Delhi on Monday. The Aparichit star said that it happened for the first time that he forgot himself in a shot.

“It’s an honest confession. She dances so beautifully and it is beauty in motion, whenever she dances. I’m one of her fans and it’s such a great pleasure to work with her and it’s so nice to see her again. Nandini of course is a very strong character, and she is not the antagonist. I think it is only justified in the way, what they want, what they want to achieve and what they have lost in between. So, all of us have a reason to be who we are, and all of us are flawed in a way. I am most flawed. It’s so nice to do something like that in Mani Sir’s film because he gives you the opportunity to explore and try something new and different. Every film that he has done is so enthralling and so very different. In South, we call him Steven Spielberg of Hindi cinemas, and he surely is that," said Vikram.

“She has always stolen everyone’s heart. Aish has always been symbolic of that picture of perfection we look up to. I’ve always seen her films, and it wasn’t just about her movies and her beauty, it’s about what she stood for. She is always being watched, she always needs to be perfect, and she has done it in style," he added.

Recalling the first time he saw Aishwarya, Vikram said, “When she didn’t win the Miss Universe title yet, and I was a struggling actor and as she got in, her cloth got stuck around her feet and she stumbled, and I thought she is going to fall on her face. But she stumbled, did a couple of missteps and then she gathered her poise and did the routine whatever she was supposed to do, and there were so many of them, and it struck me that this person is going to go places. I sensed that in her, the poise and the grace."

The 56-year-old star was all praise about the Robot actress and talked about how even the saree showrooms and jewellery shops have her picture. He said, “Every place you go, even in Chennai, there will be jewellery and saree stores with her picture and this is her charisma. Finally, when I got to work with her I saw the other side, where she is professional and I was lucky to have been paired opposite her in Raavan in Hindi. "

“It’s really difficult now because she is a mother now, and she also spends time at her home and with Abhishek. Her daughter Aaradhya is growing so fast, and is still under a microscope. It’s scary being who you are," said the Iru Mugan (2016) actor.

During the event, Vikram also shared that he was one of the first actors to be signed for Ponniyin Selvan: I. He said, “I was the first actor who was signed for the film, so, I didn’t get the chance to feel that anticipation that the industry must have felt in the first month or two."

The Cobra star shared that he also had the chance to work as Assistant Director with Mani Ratnam. Karthi also worked as an AD on the project, and he will also be seen as Vandhiyadevan, the commander-in-chief of the Chola kings Rajarasan I and Rajendra I Chola. Vikram said that he was ‘jealous of Karthi working as an AD, and added, “I’ve always been jealous of Karthi, as he was an AD, So, I cheated and also worked as an AD for a couple of scenes. It’s a greater pleasure of being an actor than to be an AD."

PS: 1 is presented by Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions. It is jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. It is directed by Ratnam with music composed by AR Rahman. PS: 1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

