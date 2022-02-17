Home » News » Movies » Chiyaan Vikram Played Antagonist in This 1996 Film; Comedian Ali Was The Hero

Chiyaan Vikram Played Antagonist in This 1996 Film; Comedian Ali Was The Hero

The plot centres around a young man who falls in love with the girl he dreams about.
The plot centres around a young man who falls in love with the girl he dreams about.

Apart from Mahaan, Vikram recently wrapped the shooting for his upcoming action- thriller, Cobra.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: February 17, 2022, 14:04 IST

Vikram, often known as ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram, is the famed Tamil actor who has excelled in finding a great balance between creating gallery-pleasing films and pushing the edge in terms of content. While the star has struggled with form and a few lacklustre films in recent times, it doesn’t change the reality that he’s one of the country’s most brilliant performers today. The actor has never shied away from taking on parts that require something extra.

In the early years of his film career, Vikram appeared in a film named Ooha. In the film, he played Mohan, a grey character. Interestingly, the protagonist of the film was renowned Telugu comedian Ali, who was last seen in the Kannada film, Namo Bhootatma.

Advertisement

The plot centres around a young man who falls in love with the girl he dreams about. But, like in any usual romantic drama, he faces several obstacles attempting to win over his lady love.

Sivala Prabhakar wrote and directed Ooha, which was released in 1996. However, the picture was a disappointment at the box office, and there was practically no mention of it whatsoever.

RELATED NEWS

In the meantime, Vikram’s last flick Mahaan, where he was seen alongside his son Dhruv for the very first time, is doing incredibly great at the box office. This film can be considered Vikram’s power-packed comeback. The movie is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, who has woven an intriguing relationship drama that uses two prominent Gandhian concepts – nonviolence and liquor prohibition – to construct a narrative about faith and freedom.

Apart from Mahaan, Vikram recently wrapped the shooting for his upcoming action- thriller, Cobra. The film is being helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film, where Vikram will be seen in 20 different shades, took nearly three years to finish shooting.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: February 17, 2022, 14:04 IST