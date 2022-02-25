Chiyaan Vikram To Collaborate With Mahesh Babu in Trivikram Srinivas's Next?

The makers of Mahesh Babu’s next Telugu film, tentatively titled SSMB 28, are said to be in talks with Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram for a key role. However, the actor’s team recently took to Twitter to clarify the rumours stating that Vikram is not part of any project with Mahesh Babu.

Meanwhile, it is being said that SSMB 28 will become a big project if the Mahaan actor signs the contract and joins the team. The fans then can expect the film to be a pan-Indian release as it will be starring two leading actors from the south film industry.

After long 11 years, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have come together for the project and the shooting for the film is set to start soon.

On the work front, Chiyaan Vikram has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming films Cobra and Ponniyin Selvan. Meanwhile, he will soon start the shoot for his 61st film with Pa Ranjith. The yet to be titled film is bankrolled by Studio Green, and the makers will soon unveil more details on the cast and crew of the project.

Mahesh Babu will soon get busy shooting for Trivikram’s film. He will be reuniting with Pooja Hegde after their blockbuster Maharshi. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film is slated to release in theatres on May 12. In addition, the actor has also signed for an adventure drama directed by SS Rajamouli.

