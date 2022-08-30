Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra To Start Shows at 4 AM On Its Opening Day

Chiyaan Vikram has made a name for himself in the Tamil film industry by taking up scripts with a lot of substance. And that’s his return on the big screen in 2022, after three years, which has created a huge buzz. Vikram-starrer Cobra will be released on August 31 and on the first day first show for the film will start at 4 AM.

The five-day weekend that Cobra gets due to Ganesh Chaturthi is going to boost the box office collection. Therefore, the speculation is that the movie might surpass its budget and start making a profit by the end of the first weekend. Apart from the 4 AM show, the film also has special screenings for fans during the opening day.

The movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The big-budget film will be the biggest release for Vikram this year. Starring Srinidhi Shetty, Meenakshi, Mirnalini Ravi and others apart from Vikram, the film is all set to reach a large audience and that too in style.

Looking at the fancy outfits in the trailer and the buzz the film has made, people are expecting it to be a powerful entertainer. Directed by Ajay Ganamuthu, the genre of the film is a psychological thriller and it will see Vikram in a record number of looks. AR Rahman scored the music and Harish Kannan is the lead cinematographer for the movie.

Vikram’s last movie was Mahaan and it was directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The Quinten Tarantino fan showcased the movie with a similar style that had a lot of iconic dialogues, weapons, fight sequences and a great climax. The film saw Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram star as the antagonist in the film. Dhruv shot to fame after Arjun Reddy’s Tamil remake of Adithya Varma. Mahaan roared amongst the critics and viewers alike and it was a delight to watch the father-son duo going at it in the film.

