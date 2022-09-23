Chiyaan Vikram’s Son Dhruv Makes Directorial Debut With Music Video Manase

Popular Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram’s son, Dhruv Vikram seems to be slowly climbing the ladder of success. Besides being known for his looks, Dhruv is also a deft actor like his father. Junior Vikram has already made a lasting impression on the viewers with his performance in his debut movie Adithya Verma. Now, the young actor has added yet another feather to his cap.

Dhruv recently released his maiden directorial music video, titled Manase, in collaboration with musician Ujwal Gupta. Taking to Instagram, the actor announced the release of his music video. “From my heart to yours. Manase out now" read his post.

Advertisement

The video features him and actress-poet Nathalie Diaz. Dhruv has also given voice for the lovelorn song. The soothing lyrical video captures the pain of a lover longing to reunite with his late partner. With only memories by his side, Dhruv’s character in the video yearns to meet his girlfriend for one last time.

As the video progresses, viewers are presented with dreamy sequences, taking them on a romantic ride of the flashbacks of the two central characters - Dhruv and Nathalie. They are seen being smitten with each other, walking on the streets holding hands and kissing each other.

The climax of the video shows Dhruv visiting a graveyard and placing a bouquet of lilies in front of Nathalie’s grave. He lights up a cigarette later on, presumably accepting his fate.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

It appears that viewers on YouTube have absolutely loved the song. The video has received over 2.45 lakh views. One user praised Dhruv by writing, “The lyrics and visuals are like killing me… what a song… Dhruv you are awesome." Another commented, “Beautiful Melody, Bro! It will be in Repeat mode in my playlist! I love this one! Keep going, bro!"

According to reports, though Dhruv is keen on pursuing his acting career further, he also wants to try his hand at direction.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here