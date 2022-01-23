Choi Tae-joon And Pregnant Park Shin-Hye Thank Fans For Supporting, Blessing Their Wedding

Choi Tae-joon and Park Shin-hye tied the knot in Seoul on Saturday. The couple, who had been together since 2017, announced their wedding plans in November and also revealed that they were also expecting their first baby. On January 22, Saturday, Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon got married in the presence of their friends and families. Pictures and videos from the ceremony have gone viral.

Following the ceremony, Choi Tae-joon and Park Shin-hye took to their respective social media handles to thank everyone for their love and support. The Suspicious Partner actor shared a pre-wedding picture in which he was seen wearing the tuxedo from his wedding ceremony and posing for the camera. He shared the picture with the caption, “Thank you so much for your support and blessings."

Park Shin-hye shared pictures wearing the traditional Korean dress hanbok and the coronet jokduri along with a note to fans. “Thank you to everyone who sent many blessings and congratulations," she said. The Heirs star also shared a picture on her Instagram Stories of the couple goofing around during their pre-wedding photo shoot. The couple was seen breaking into an impromptu dance. Park Shin-hye shared the picture with the caption, “Can’t let go of the beauty of mischief."

Choi Tae-joon and Park Shin-hye’s wedding ceremony was attended by several Korean stars. These included Lee Min-ho, Super Junior’s Leeteuk, Nam Goong-min, IU, Lee Seo-jin, Yoo Yeon-seok, Ryu Jun-yeol, AOA’s Seolhyun, Lee Sun-bin, Lee Dong-hwi, Bae Jeong-nam, former rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon-jae, Kim Myung-min, Kim Bum, 2PM’s Chansung, Nam Ji-hyun, Seulong, Oh Yeon-seo, Uhm Ji-won, Yoon Kyun-sang and Kim Ye-won.

During the ceremony, EXO’s D.O., FT Island’s Hongki, Crush and Lee Juck sang original soundtracks from a number of K-dramas, including Goblin. The theme song of The Heirs was played when the couple was exchanging their vows.

