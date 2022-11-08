Choi Woo-shik, Park Seo-joon To Join The Next Season Of Youn’s Kitchen: Report

Youn's Kitchen, a critically acclaimed television series on tvN, will return for a third season. As per a media report, Park Seo-joon and Our Beloved Summer actor Choi Woo-shik would appear in the new season. Just like the previous season, Youn’s Kitchen 3 will show a cast of stars managing a Korean restaurant abroad. As per the media portal Soompi, Youn’s Kitchen will star Choi Woo-shik along with Park Seo-joon and Jung Yu-mi. In case you didn’t know, the season one of the show had a star ensemble of Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu-mi and Shin Goo, who opened a Korean restaurant on an island in Indonesia to serve the local people and tourists.

Youn's Kitchen is an internationally famous show that shows a number of celebrities going about their daily lives while working at a restaurant. The celebrities host visitors from around the world and provide hospitality to international guests in different locations.

Choi Woo-shik is currently busy with Murder DIEary- a Netflix original series. His management Soop said, “It is true that we received the proposal, and we are currently discussing it as we are filming the project,” reported Pinkvilla.

Park Seo-joon, who rose to popularity for his performance in Parasite film, had previously made an appearance on Youn’s Stay in 2021, a spin-off show of Youn’s Kitchen. Choi Woo-shik had also appeared in the reality show, which aired on tvN.

Youn’s Stay had a similar theme and it too featured popular faces who managed a Hanok guesthouse that hosted international guests who visited Korea to experience its traditions and culture.

The first season of Youn’s Kitchen was first aired in 2017 while the second season premiered in 2018.

