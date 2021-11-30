Choreographer Punit Pathak's Video With Wife Nidhi Moony is Your Daily Dose of Cuteness

Bollywood choreographer Punit Pathak recently shared a fun video featuring himself and his wife Nidhi Moony Singh. In the video, Punit and Nidhi are seen in their bedroom. While sharing the video, the choreographer questioned, “Was she really sleeping or acting???

While Punit is recording the moment, Nidhi is seen sleeping beside him. Punit wakes her up after which Nidhi opens her eyes and sees that Punit is making her video and she hugs him. Choreographer Dharmesh, a friend of Punit Pathak, has also reacted to the post saying, “Thoda Thoda frame hil raha he (The frame is shaking a bit)."

Punit and Nidhi met on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and from there, their friendship turned into love. Punit Pathak and Nidhi Muni Singh exchanged vows last year on December 11.

In the year 2009-10, Punit participated in the dance reality show Dance India Dance 2 and was the second runner-up. Following this, Punit became part of many dance reality shows, sometimes as a guest, sometimes as a choreographer, or even as a judge.

In the year 2019, Punit Pathak participated in the Indian reality and stunt television series Khatron Ke Khiladi-9 hosted by Rohit Shetty. Pipping other finalists in the grand finale, Punit became the winner. In the same year, he also became a mentor to contestants in the fifth season of Dance Plus.

Meanwhile, Punit Pathak also tried his luck in acting. In the year 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with the film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. In the year 2015, Punit worked in ABCD-2. Then in the year 2018, he was seen doing a comedy role in the film Nawabzaade. In the year 2020, Punit once again played an important role in the dance drama Street Dancer.

