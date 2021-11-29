Choreographer Siva Shankar Passes Away Due to Covid-19; Sonu Sood Says 'Tried Our Best to Save Him'

National Award-winning choreographer Siva Shankar Master, who was in critical care for the past few days after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, passed away on Sunday, November 28. The choreographer was 72.

Siva Shankar was taken to the hospital three days ago after his health deteriorated. According to the health officials, 75 per cent of his lungs were infected.

Born in Chennai in 1948, Siva Shankar had worked in over 800 films in 10 languages. He choreographed songs in superhit movies like Mann Vaasanai, Poove Unakkaga, Suryavamsam, Thiruda Thirudi, Varalaaru, Magadheera and Baahubali: The Beginning among others. Additionally, Siva Shankar had also acted in films like Varalaaru, Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, Aranmanai, Thaana Serndha Koottam, and Sarkar.

The choreographer had received the National Film Award for the song Dheera Dheera Dheera in Magadheera and was also a four-time recipient of the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for his incredible choreography in Poove Unakkaga (1996), Vishwa Thulasi (2003), Varalaru (2006) and Uliyin Osai (2008).

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, who came to know about Siva Shankar Master’s condition, had extended financial help to the latter’s younger son Ajay. Ajay had received a cheque for Rs 3 lakh for his late father’s treatment. Chiranjeevi had also assured Ajay that Siva Shankar would always have his support. Chiranjeevi worked with Sivasankar on multiple occasions for some hit songs.

Earlier, Ajay had sought help on social media platforms, as the treatment cost at least Rs 1 lakh per day. Actors like Dhanush and Sonu Sood also came forward to extend financial help to the senior choreographer. After learning about Siva Shankar’s demise, Sonu took to Twitter to pay tribute to the veteran choreographer.

“Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss you, sir," Sonu tweeted.

Megastar Chiranjeevi also shared a lengthy note on Twitter, mourning the demise of Siva Shankar alongside a throwback photo of them.

Siva Shankar is survived by wife Suganya and two sons, Vijay and Ajay.

