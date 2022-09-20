Choreographer Vrushali Chavan: When You Rehearse With Shah Rukh Khan You Feel Like the Heroine of the Film | Exclusive

Vrushali Chavan, who came under the spotlight in 2009 with the dance reality show Dance India Dance, is an established choreographer in the industry now. The dancer has choreographed several big stars like Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan among others. Among the stars she has worked with, the choreographer is the most in awe of none other than King Khan. In a freewheeling chat with News18.com, the ABCD actress shared how she went from not being bothered too much about SRK to being ‘clean bowled’ by him.

Talking about who she loved choreographing, Vrushali said, “I am totally in love with Shah Rukh Khan" and continued, “He was not one of my favourites but then I worked with him and fell in love with him."

Advertisement

She excitedly continued, “The first song was Titli (Chennai Express). I was cleaned bowled by that man and his dedication, passion, and his hard work. He is such a phenomenon person and such a brilliant actor to teach because he does everything with so much passion. I remember during Happy New Year, he had a shoulder dislocation, his knee was injured, and he was walking with the help of a crutch. But when I was teaching him, he would dance like there is no tomorrow. And this was during the rehearsals, not even the shoot."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ojNEwPz9tMA" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Vrushali added that despite being a man of his stature, he never fails to take orders or follow instructions. “I have never seen such a passionate man and he follows orders. He is a senior actor but he never brings his suggestions to the table, he will listen and do whatever is required of him. He doesn’t take advantage of his position. Apart from that, when you rehearse with him you feel like you are the heroine of the film. And he will give you the sweetest kiss on your forehead. That’s the most Shah Rukh Khan-est thing that has ever happened to me (laughs)."

The actor-dancer recalled one incident where he met SRK at Goa airport and he was quick to greet her. “I remember meeting him at Goa airport randomly and he met, hugged me and asked me how I am. He’s incredibly respectful, kind and nice. Everyone is kind but not in a way he is," she shared.

Advertisement

Vrushali also added that the other star she enjoyed working with was Salman Khan as he is too funny. “I enjoyed working with Salman Khan also. My first song Fevicol Se (Dabangg 2) was with him and he is damn funny. He got his own swagger, so no one can beat him when it comes to style. I also enjoyed working with Deepika as she is a good dancer and Priyanka as well. She is so hot!"

However, not everyone she works with is the same. While she had these amazing experiences, she also had to face her share of problems. While talking about whether she has faced any tantrums from any actor, she said, “Sometimes you don’t know what people are going through so they can be a little off. It can be a little taxing and difficult but as long as the professional code is maintained, everything else can be managed. Sometimes it feels bad but you are also not in a position to say or do anything."

Advertisement

Without revealing much, Vrushali continued, “People should not cross lines and know the basics of being human and stick with it. I won’t name him but there is someone who is very notorious and we lose a lot of time on sets for him. He pushed me on SRK once. There are mischievous actors like these but that’s the part and parcel of the work."

Advertisement

Vrushali recently choreographed and performed in the dance video ‘Om Ganpataye Namah’ which was a Ganesh Chaturthi special. She also has a yet-untitled web series in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here