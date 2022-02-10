‘Choti Deepika’: Ranveer Singh on Video of Young Girl Lipsyncing Leela's Iconic Lines

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has stumbled upon a talented 12-year-old content creator, who he now refers to as “Choti-Deepika". The actor shared a video of Rashi Shinde, a Moj creator, mimicking Deepika’s role from the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela. The young girl was seen nailing the expressions while delivering the iconic line by Leela from the film. The video is going extremely viral and the actor has praised the performance of the creator.

The caption read, “Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone Love the expressions! #chotideepika." The tweet has gone viral and has received 4000 likes.

Shinde’s accomplishment at this age is commendable. With a following of 10 million on the app, Rashi Shinde is one of the most popular Moj creators around. In a video featuring young content creator and YouTuber Rashi Shinde, people agreed with Ranveer’s tweet and praised her skills.

The video shows Rashi in a similar lehenga choli as Leela’s and enacting on-point expression, lip-syncing the iconic dialogue from Goliyon Ki RasLeela Ramleela. From her red Gujarati attire, traditional makeup and hair, to her posture while delivering the dialogue, these details reminded Ranveer of Leela from the film.

The video was originally posted on Rashi’s official Moj account on Navratri. Interestingly, the video became a sensation on the app and received 51 million views.

For the unversed, the scene which Rashi recreated, depicted emotional pain the two lovers went through because of the family rivalry between Rajadi and Sanera, who had been at war with each other for years.

On the work front, Ranveer has a list of movies lined up for release in 2022 including, Divyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, and a 2023 scheduled Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

