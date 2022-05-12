Choti Sarrdaarni Fame Kratika Sengar and Her Husband Nikitin Dheer Blessed With a Baby Girl

Television actress Kratika Sengar and her actor husband Nikitin Dheer have been blessed with a baby girl. Even though the couple has not made any official announcement so far, The Times of India reported that Kratika and Nikitin welcomed their little princess on the morning of May 12.

Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer, who tied the knot in 2014 announced that they are expecting their first child together in November last year. Back then, the couple took to their respective social media handles and dropped a love-filled picture of them. “Dheer Junior coming this 2022," the caption read.

Later, Kratika talked about her husband’s excitement in an interview with ETimes and said, “Nikitin is on a cloud and I don’t even know the number! He is very excited to become a father and I feel extremely blessed and grateful that I will become a mother soon."

Recently, Kratika also talked about how she is worried regarding her career post embracing motherhood. She mentioned how she might not get the same offers and told India Today, “Now, after this, I don’t know when I will work next. I know one thing, the same offers might not come because, obviously, I might be unable to give like 12 hours of my day to work, but let’s see. I feel like I am in a tunnel where I can’t see the end. I do want to get back to work after a certain point. I am open to taking up any good offer that comes my way eventually."

Kratika Sengar was last seen in Choti Sarrdaarni. Prior to this, she featured in several television shows including Kasam, Punar Vivah, Jhansi Ki Rani and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil among others. Nikitin, on the other hand, was last seen in Karan Johar’s Shershaah which starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead. Nikitin portrayed the role of Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia in the film which was based on Kargil Hero, Vikram Batra’s life.

