Chris Evans Kisses Alba Baptista, Cuddles Her In Unseen Romantic Video; Fans Say 'So Happy for Them'

Hollywood star Chris Evans confirmed his relationship with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista last year by dropping an adorable video of the two. Ever since he revealed about it, the actor’s fans have been smitten over the couple. They are eager to see the couple together. Now, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Chris Evans has shared a romantic video with his ladylove as they enjoy a getaway.

The Avengers star took to Instagram Story and shared a photo montage of himself and his girlfriend Alba Baptista on Tuesday on ocassion of the holiday, including shots of the couple hiking and travelling together, sharing some PDA, and hanging out with his dog Dodger. While the post was presented without commentary, the next Instagram Story showed Baptista become acquainted with an iconic Nintendo game.

“…I introduced her to Mario Bros 3," Evans wrote on top of the video, which showed his girlfriend reacting while trying to evade virtual danger in the game. “(She hates this video but I LOVE it)," he added.

Soon after the videos were shared, scores of their fans shared the clips on social media and adored the couple’s bond. One of the fans tweeted, “So happy for them Chris Evans and alba baptista ," another fan dropped heart emoticon with the couple’s video. A third fan wrote alongside happy pics of the couple, “You can see how happy Chris Evans is with Alba Baptista that all I want Chris to be happy."

Back in January, Chris Evans confirmed his romance with actress Alba Baptista. The Avengers Endgame star took to his Instagram story on Friday to post a video compilation of eight different times he and Alba scared each other over the past year.

“A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️," Chris, 41, wrote in the video which featured shots of him and Alba from hotel rooms and their homes as they repeatedly played pranks on each other. Chris and Alba, who appeared in the 2022 film “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris," have been dating each other for over a year now, according to People.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were also spotted in hand-in-hand as they took a stroll on the streets of New York City in November last year. The news of their alleged relationship broke just two days after Chris was named PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive" 2022 and after his interview with the publication discussing his desire to start a family.

