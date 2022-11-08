Chris Evans Named Sexiest Man Alive, Jokes He's Preparing For His Friends To Bully Him

Not that we didn’t know already but Chris Evans has officially been announced as the Sexiest Man Alive this year by People Magazine. The Avengers: Endgame actor, who is already joked to have ‘America’s ass’, was bestowed the title on Tuesday. Reacting to the honour, Chris confessed that his mother will be happy but he knows his friends are going to tease him.

“My mom will be so happy. She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about," he told the publication. “This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about. It feels like a weird form of humble bragging," he added with a laugh. Speaking about his friends, Evans said, “Really this will just be a point of bullying. It’s ripe for harassment."

Meanwhile, fans are thrilled to see him receive the honour. “FINALLY!!!! SO DESERVED!!!!" an excited fan declared. “A nonpartisan decision we can all get behind!" a second fan said. “Well deserved! He’s been for a long time now!" a third fan said. “YO. MY MAN. FINALLY. FINALLY. FINALLY. WE WON!" a fourth fan said. “I 100% support this!!" a fifth fan said.

Evans was declared the Sexiest Man Alive on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The host got some help from previous Sexiest Man Alive, actor Dwayne Johnson. In a pre-taped segment, The Rock said, “I just heard the amazing news — the fantastic news — that my good friend (I gotta keep this quiet) Chris Evans was just named Sexiest Man Alive from PEOPLE Magazine 2022. Let’s go congratulate him right now."

Evans thanked Johnson by saying, “That means a lot coming from a former Sexiest Man Alive." The title ‘former’ left Johnson confused, clarifying that he never gave up the title and that the title is ‘for life.’ “Let me ask you a question brother: Am I alive? I’m still alive. And am I still sexy?" Johnson asked. Evans accepted he is. “You bet your sexy mouth I am. We’re sharing it."

Evans has been busy with his upcoming project. The actor has already filmed three upcoming movies. These include 2023’s Ghosted for AppleTV+ which he is co-producing.

