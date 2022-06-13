Chris Evans Reacts To Journalist Asking If He's Interested in Shakira: 'Are You Trying to Set Me Up?'

Chris Evans was put on the spot after a journalist asked him about his interest in dating Shakira. The Waka Waka singer recently announced her separation from her partner, Gerard Pique, amid rumours of him cheating on her. While the now-former couple issued a statement regarding the same, fans began shipping the popular singer with Avengers: Endgame actor after they began following each other on Instagram.

The shipping clearly did not stop until the internet. A few journalists asked Evans about Shakira during the promotions of Lightyear and the actor couldn’t evade them. As reported by Marca, a Chilean journalist asked Evans if he was aware of the fuss around his and Shakira’s social media activities. The journalist did nt stop at that thought.

He went on to ask Chris if he would be interested in dating Shakira, suggesting that he could be able to hook them up. “I wasn’t aware, I don’t think I spend a lot of time on social media, but she is spectacular. Would I go out with Shakira? Are you trying to set me up with her? Oh man, that may be too much for the camera," Chris confessed.

Advertisement

Shakira and Pique announced their separation earlier this month. The singer was in a relationship the footballer for 11 years. In their statement, the couple said, “We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE. “We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Advertisement

Shakira and Pique share two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. The former couple first confirmed their relationship in March 2011. They met on the set of Shakira’s music video for “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," which served as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.