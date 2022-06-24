Chris Evans Shares R.I.P Post for His iPhone 6s: ‘Won’t Miss Grainy Pictures’

Captain America star Chris Evans’ time with his old iPhone 6s has come to an end now. The 41-year-old actor, who is known for his hilarious posts on social media, has, once again, channeled his creative and funny persona in his latest post. He has now finally switched phones and with his latest set, he posted a not-so-usual eulogy for his iPhone6s. Sharing a photo of his new iPhone (the model he has not revealed yet) and his old one, the actor singled out a ‘miss you’ message for the iPhone6s’ home button. iPhone stopped manufacturing models with home buttons after iPhone6s. Only the iPhone SE (second-generation) models were launched with home buttons in 2020, but that’s enough about iPhones.

Sharing the photo, Chris, who was using the phone for many years, added a pun to the caption and wrote: “RIP iPhone 6s. We had a good run. I’ll miss your home button.”

But the actor, for sure, won’t miss the battery-draining problem of iPhone6s, as well as, the camera quality. “I won’t miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drops from 100% battery, to 15%, to completely dead all within minutes,” he wrote next in the caption and added: “It was a wild ride. Rest easy, pal.”

Concluding his post, Chris added an ROFL hashtag - #tilthewheelsfalloff

The actor’s post is cracking the internet up and the comments section is proof. Reacting to the news, actress Lizze Broadway commented: “Why does this bring me so much joy.” A comment by actress Kate Beckinsale read, “Not the grainy pictures.”

Actress Octavia Spencer hilariously wrote: “OMG! I just gave up my home button last week. Transitioning to the 13 has been easier than I thought. So…. #IFeelYouBuddy.” Actress Yvette Nicole Brown couldn’t believe Chris was still using iPhone6s. She commented, “Please tell me you didn't still have the 6?! HOW did that happen to you?!”

Chris’ latest post has proved one thing- he doesn’t change gadgets frequently and likes to hold onto his old things.

Chris Evans, popularly known for playing the role of Steve Rogers aka Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe films, will next be seen in Russo Brothers’ action thriller The Gray Man. He co-stars with Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page in the film that is set to premiere on Netflix on July 15.

His last project was Toy Story’s spin-off Buzz Lightyear, a Pixar animation movie.

