Chris Hemsworth Mocks Loki's Absence in Thor Love and Thunder: 'How Many Times Can We Kill Him'

Tom Hiddleston plays Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release next week. Ahead of its release, Chris Hemsworth spoke about Tom Hiddleston's Loki missing in the movie.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 29, 2022, 17:00 IST

Chris Hemsworth is set to return as the God of Thunder for yet another solo Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. While the Aussie actor returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Thor yet another time but this time, he will be joined by a female Thor in the form of Natalie Portman. The actress was seen playing the role of Jane Foster. However, this time she will also wield the Mjolnir. Although Thor: Love and Thunder is packed with some interesting elements, fans will miss Loki in this.

For those who’ve forgotten, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki had died in the events of Avengers: Infinity War. While he was resurrected for the Loki series, the character is travelling in a different timeline as compared to the timeline in Thor: Love and Thunder.

When asked about his absence in Thor: Love and Thunder, Hemsworth joked that Hiddleston didn’t want to be a part of the movie. “He didn’t want to be involved. He said ‘I hate all of you, and in particular me,’ and I was like, that’s a shame. And that’s it. I mean, how many times can we kill him?" Hemsworth joked in an interview with CinemaBlend.

He then turned serious and said, “We love Tom. We love Tom. Yeah. But he’s dead. Not him, but the character of Loki." Director Taika Waititi added, “No, no, he’s just dead to us." Hemsworth joined in to say, “He’s obviously dead to us, as far as friendship goes."

Thor: Love and Thunder features some old MCU faces and introduces some new ones as well. One of them is Christian Bale. The actor Gorr the God Butcher and fans are very hyped about it. Marvel Studios ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will release on July 7 (A day before US) in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

first published: June 29, 2022, 17:00 IST