Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Their Second Baby

Hollywood star Chris Pratt and his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger, are expecting their second child together. Multiple sources confirmed to People magazine that 42-year-old Pratt and Schwarzenegger will welcome their second child next year.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger welcomed their first baby — daughter Lyla Maria — in August 2020. The news comes just days after Pratt shared a post on Instagram to celebrate Schwarzenegger’s 32nd birthday.

“Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you. “You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other. Thank you for everything," Pratt had posted.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy" star shares Jack, who turns eight this month, with former wife, actor Anna Faris. Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California in June 2019.

