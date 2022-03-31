Home » News » Movies » Chris Rock in Tears As He Responds to Will Smith's Oscars Slap: 'Before All This Nonsense...'

Chris Rock publicly addresses the Oscars incident for the first time as he returns to the stage at a standup show in Boston.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: March 31, 2022, 09:36 IST

Chris Rock made an emotional return to the stage on Wednesday night for the first time since Will Smith hit him at the Oscars 2022. Rock broke his silence over the Oscars incident and addressed the controversy publicly at a standup show in Boston.

The comedian received two back-to-back standing ovations from the audience at Boston’s Wilbur Theater that lasted several minutes. “Let me be all misty and s***," Rock said with tears in his eyes.

“How was your weekend?" he quipped, to which the audience responded with laughter. “I don’t have a bunch of s*** about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend. And I’m still kind of processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that s***. And it’ll be serious and it’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes," Rock was quoted as saying by CNN.com.

Rock returned to the stage for a second show about an hour later. “I wrote a show before all this nonsense happened," Rock said. He once again said that he plans to talk about the incident at the Oscars in more detail at some point.

The shocking moment at the Oscars ceremony came after Chris Rock cracked a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before presenting the Oscar for best documentary feature. Rock suggested Pinkett Smith was getting ready to film a sequel to G.I. Jane- which was seemingly a reference to the actress’ shaved head. (Pinkett Smith has been open about her hair loss due to alopecia.)

Will Smith on Monday publicly apologised to Rock for slapping him onstage during the live Oscars 2022, saying his behaviour was “unacceptable". Will took to Instagram to pen a lengthy note in which he also apologised to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Will was announced as the best actor at the 94th Academy Awards for his role in ‘King Richard’.

