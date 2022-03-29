Chris Rock Left Oscars Venue After Will Smith Slap, Didn't Know Jada Pinkett Smith's Alopecia: Report

There are contradicting reports emerging about the events that followed after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. At the Oscars 2022 aka 94th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, Smith smacked Rock in the face after the comedian poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved look. While the internet is divided over the events, Smith apologised to Rock with a public statement. At first, reports emerged that the comedian apologised to the Smiths at the ceremony. However, a new report claims that the duo did not speak after the slap gate.

If a report by TMZ is to be believed, Smith and Rock haven’t spoken since the public slap. A source informed the publication that Rock was ‘stunned’ by the turn of events and made his way to the dressing room soon after the slap, adding that Smith and Rock haven’t communicated. A close friend of the comedian also claimed that Rock headed to the dressing room and then left the building after the incident, adding that Rock “no intention of staying" even before the incident took place.

The grapevine also claims Rock did not know Jada was battling with alopecia. Jada has been public about her alopecia diagnosis. A source also told the publication that Rock was “shaken and bewildered" by Smith but he still headed to Guy Oseary’s Oscars After Party “to try and have some fun before the night ended."

Smith has publicly reacted to the slap gate, apologising to The Academy and Rock. Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Smith wrote, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us," he added.

At the Oscars 2022, Rock poked fun at Jada’s look by saying, “GI Joe 2, can’t wait to see it." Rock was referring to the 1997 film in which Demi Moore shaves her head. The joke did not go down well with Smith, who walked up on stage and slapped him. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***king mouth," Smith screamed from the audience. “Wow dude, it was a GI Jane joke," Rock replied.

