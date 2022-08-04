Chrissy Teigen Announces Pregnancy with John Legend After 2020 Miscarriage, Flaunts Baby Bump

US model, Chrissy Teigen is beaming with joy as she is expecting a third child with her husband, John Legend. The couple had, unfortunately, lost a baby during pregnancy two years ago.

Chrissy Teigen left her fans in delight as she shared a glimpse of her baby bump and penned a note in the caption sharing her journey of the past two years, post her miscarriage. Chrissy posted two photos in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump while clicking a mirror selfie. Along with them, Chrissy on her photo-sharing application wrote, “Joy has filled our home and hearts again”.

She wrote how the last few years had been a blur of emotions. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Fans and well-wishers poured in love for the couple and congratulated them on their big news. Comments like “Congrats to you and your family! Sending you all the good thoughts and love”, “ So happy for you both”, and “Massive congrats Chrissy! Stamina queen” were seen on the post. Celebrities like Gal Gadot, Mandy Moore, Octavia Spencer, Whitney Cummings, and Vanessa Hudgens also rushed to post and poured in love for the parents-to-be.

Back in 2020, the couple uploaded a heart-wrenching post as they announced the lost of their son, Jack. Chrissy was taken to the hospital after suffering excessive bleeding before the miscarriage.

Chrissy Teigen and American singer-songwriter, John Legend share two children- Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens.

