Christmas 2021: Five Hollywood Movies to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

>Christmas 2021: It’s hard to forget how, as children, we used to huddle before our TV sets to watch Christmas cartoons and X’mas-themed films. They transported us to the world of fairy tales and warmed our hearts with inherent moral messages. On the occasion of Christmas, we take a look at five Hollywood films that celebrate the festive spirit below.

> style="font-size: 20px;">It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

It’s A Wonderful life, stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a down-on-his-luck fellow, who decides to end his life on Christmas Eve. He is stopped by a Guardian Angel named Clarence Oddbody (Henry Travers), who shows him that the world is a better place because he is alive.

> style="font-size: 20px;">A Charlie Brown style="font-size: 20px;">Christmas style="font-size: 20px;">(1965)

The critically acclaimed animated TV special is based on the Charles M. Schulz Peanuts comic strips. Charlie gets depressed by the abject commercialism surrounding the Christmas festivities. His friends don’t appreciate Charlie’s perspective initially. Later, however, they bond over a sapling that Charlie brings home to decorate as a Christmas tree.

style="font-size: 20px;">Home Alone (1990)

From Writer-Producer John Hughes, Home Alone is about a young boy named Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) who is mistakenly left behind at his home. Little Kevin not only has to spend Christmas alone at his home, but he has to protect his house from two burglars known as the “Wet Bandits" (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern), who break into the McCallister abode.

style="font-size: 20px;">Jingle All the Way (1996)

One of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s funniest children’s films, Jingle All the Way deals with Howard Langston (Schwarzenegger), a salesman who promises to bring his young son Jamie (Jake Lloyd) an action figure called Turbo Man, but learns that there are too many parents who want one and there are not enough toys left.

style="font-size: 20px;">Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2002)

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, an adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s book of the same name, celebrates the Christmas philosophy to a T. A young orphaned boy learns that he is a wizard and gets invited to learn magic from a school of sorcery.

During Christmas, he gets the greatest gift any kid wish they got; an invisibility cloak.

