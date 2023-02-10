Home » News » Movies » Christopher Director B Unnikrishnan's Photo With IPS Sajjanar Goes Viral

Christopher Director B Unnikrishnan's Photo With IPS Sajjanar Goes Viral

The film revolves around the theme of police 'vigilantism

February 10, 2023

The picture of B Unni Krishnan with Sajjanar is making waves on the Internet.
Christopher, directed by B Unnikrishnan, and starring Mammootty, hit the theatres on February 9. The investigative thriller in which Mammootty essayed the role of a police officer is receiving a good response from the audience. The film is based on the life of IPS VC Sajjanar in Telangana. Now, recently, the picture of B Unni Krishnan with Sajjanar is making waves on the Internet.

In November 2019, a female veterinarian doctor was gang-raped and her body was set on fire. This brutal incident occurred as she was left stranded amid the night after her two-wheeler broke down. The four suspects in the event then died in the police encounter. Commissioner V.C. of the Cyberabad Metropolitan Police oversaw the inquiry into that case.

VC Sajjanar IPS is currently serving as the Police Commissioner of Cyberabad. Like Mammootty’s Christopher, he leads activities that focus on the safety and welfare of women and children.

The film revolves around the theme of police ‘vigilantism. In the film, Mammootty plays a police officer not ready to wait for decades for justice. Convinced that justice delayed is justice denied, Christopher decided to enforce the law on his own.

Directed by B Unnikrishnan, Christopher also features Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Rai, Sneha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Amala Paul and Shine Tom Chacko in prominent roles. The film is produced under the banner of RD Illuminations.

Written by Uday Krishna, the fiilm marks his second collaboration with Unnikrishnan. Earlier, he teamed up with the director for Mohanlal starrer mass entertainer Aaraattu.

Meanwhile, Mammootty was last seen in Ratheena’s Puzhu, which premised on SonyLIV. The megastar will also be seen in Nisam Basheer’s thriller Rorschach. Some of his upcoming releases also include the Telugu film Agent, as well as Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

February 10, 2023
February 10, 2023
