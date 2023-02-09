Movie buffs have a lot to binge on this week. Several films and web series are releasing in the coming days, in theatres as well as on OTT platforms. The Exchange: A Netflix series, inspired by real events set in Kuwait in 1988, tracks the journey of two women making their way into the boys club of the Kuwait Stock Exchange when the country was facing an imminent invasion. The women are willing to do anything. Will they succeed in their pursuit in a male-dominated market forms the core of the film. It features Raavan Mahdi, Mona Hussain and Mohammad Almansoor in lead roles. It will be released on February 8, 2023.

Christopher: The Malayalam film is directed by B Unnikrishnan. Starring Mammootty, Vinay Roy, and Sneha in pivotal roles, this action thriller is set to release on February 9, 2023, for cinema lovers.

10 Days Of A Good Man: Centred around a detective investigating a missing person’s case, this zestful series is one of the most liked serials in Turkey. It will release on February 10, 2023

Duin: A theatre actor named Pankaj in a small village, with dreams of becoming a big actor, moves to Mumbai. His family is facing a financial crisis following the lockdown. The situation in the family hinders his plans to pursue an acting career in the big city. Whether he will help his family or go on to become an actor as he has dreamed of, is what you will find in the film. The film was released on February 10 on the platform Mubi.

Amigos: Written and directed by Rajendra Reddy, a Telugu language action thriller film, starring Nanadamuri Kalyan Ram is expected to release in theatres on February 10.

Farzi: From the makers of the well-known web series The Family Man, Farzi is co-directed by Raj and DK. In this series, Vijay plays the role of a police officer who catches a gang of counterfeiters led by Shahid Kapoor. The series is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 10.

Kavin Dada: The Tata movie starring Gavin, Aparna Das, and Bhagyaraj is set to release in theatres this week.

