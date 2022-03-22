Chunky Panday Defends Ananya Panday’s Bold Look At Apoorva Mehta's Party: 'If Her Dad Doesn’t Mind...'

Ananya Panday was recently trolled for the sheer black outfit she opted for CEO of Dharma Production, Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash. Last week, Ananya left a section of social media users disappointed with her fashion choice for the star-studded party. While Ananya has not reacted to trolls, her father, actor Chunky Panday has come forward in support of the actor.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Chunky reacted to the criticism Ananya faced for carrying a revealing black high-slit dress. He said that he and his wife have never told their daughters what to wear and what not to wear. He further called his girls sensible enough to choose what they like to carry. Defending his daughter, he asserted that Ananya is part of the show business and she needs to dress up well and put her best foot forward.

Talking about the outfit, Chunky described Ananya’s look for the party “rather lovely." “One thing I know for sure about my girls is that there’s a certain kind of innocence in them. I’m sure they can wear anything and carry them off without looking vulgar," he told the publication. “If her dad doesn’t mind, then I don’t think anyone else should mind," he added.

The party, which took place last week, was attended by several stars. These included Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Vijay Deverakonda among others. At the party, Ananya was seen busy catching up with Vijay. Both the actors will be seen in Liger, a film co-produced by Dharma.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger marks Vijay’s Bollywood debut. The film is also co-produced by Charmee Kaur. The film is about an underdog who rises from the streets of Mumbai to become an MMA fighter. Vijay will be featured as a Mumbai street kid who grows up to be an international boxing champion. Ananya will be seen as the leading lady in the film. The film also features Mike Tyson, the boxing legend, in a key role. Besides Liger, Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline.

