Chunky Panday Reacts to Ananya Panday's 'Koffee With Karan' Viral Episode With Vijay Deverakonda

Liger co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday recently appeared on the fourth episode of famous chat show Koffee With Karan season 7. The duo definitely stole the limelight with their witty responses and rapid-fire answers. While fans of Ananya Panday are complimenting the youngster for her mature answers, be it her views on Arjun Reddy or her reaction to trolls. Well, Ananya has not only impressed her followers but even her dad Chunky Panday was utterly happy to watch her on the popular show.

Ananya has been on the receiving end of trolls ever since her debut film due to nepotism and hailing from the family of a Bollywood actor. While sharing her ordeal, Ananya revealed that she had been called ‘flat-chested’ and receives multiple hate comments daily. While debunking bizarre rumours about herself, the youngster added that her father did not pay for her Bollywood debut. She further highlighted her dream to become an actor since childhood and added currently she is working hard to pursue her dream.

After watching her performance on Koffee With Karan season 7, her father Chunky Panday felt super proud of her. In a recent interaction with Times of India, the actor stated that Ananya did an exceptional job at answering all the questions. He hoped that her daughter should never lose her ‘honesty’.

Chunky Panday said, “I am feeling on top of the world. She carried herself so well in Koffee With Karan. I am very proud of her and feel that she should never lose that honesty in her."

While sharing her candid thoughts about women wanting to be in a relationship with a character like Arjun Reddy in real life, Ananya said, “Honestly, I feel if people have come up to him (Vijay Deverakonda) then I’m sure there are people like that (Who’d want to be with someone like Arjun Reddy). I’m just not surrounded by those people. And I would not advise any of my friends to be okay with it. But, that’s just how I am."

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s upcoming sports action movie features a special cameo of legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The movie is scheduled for release on August 25, this year. Talking about Koffee With Karan season 7, the episode featuring the Liger actor was released last Thursday, viewers can watch it on the OTT platform Disney + Hostar.

