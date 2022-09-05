Chunky Panday Talks About His Co-stars Making Fun of Him, Says 'I Feel I Should Always Be the...'

The second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives revealed many secrets, showcased a lot of drama and also had a couple of emotional moments and heart-to-heart conversations. One of the highlights of the season was Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday renewing their wedding vows. Besides Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh, their husbands are also getting a lot of praise on social media for their candid presence.

One of the most talked about scenes from the episode is Samir Soni, who is married to Neelam, talking to Chunky about his roles and why he lets people pull his leg. Samir said, “Why do you let people pull your leg so much? When you have done more work than them, you are senior to them and then they pull your leg and you take it."

Chunky explained that he feels the need to be the topic of discussion be it good or bad. “Because I feel I should always be the topic of discussion whether good or bad. And then people love it, because it’s like a punching bag and they go on and on. But what they don’t realize is that they are actually talking about me," he added.

His wife Bhavana then added that she feels bad at times and questions her husband about why she allows this behaviour. Samir then reasoned that Bhavana and Chunky might be used to this but it might not be good for their daughters Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday as they are growing up.

This season also featured Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Manish Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Shanaya Kapoor among others. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was released on September 2 and is streaming on Netflix.

