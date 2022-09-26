Chup Director R Balki Slipped into Depression for A Negative Review of Cheeni Kum: ‘It Was a Vicious Attack’

Chup: Revenge Of the Artist has released in theatres on the 23rd of September. The film, which is about a serial killer who kills critics, had gotten audiences excited with its novel idea and premise. However, it received mixed reviews and is faring steadily at the box office. Now director R. Balki has opened up about an incident after Cheeni Kum’s release that pushed him to depression. In fact, he found one of the reviews to be so vicious that he wanted to ‘bump off’ the critic.

Talking to Galatta Plus, R. Balki recalled, “In those days, there was one very influential reviewer… When I opened the paper, I saw I was thrashed to pieces, that it (film) was rubbish. Nonsense was written. First, I was so stunned that somebody can be so vicious. Why was somebody so angry with a happy film, I could not understand this entire thing. So I just went into actual depression."

While Balki was left fuming, and disheartened, it was Amitabh Bachchan who helped him out and had told him that many critics have a hidden agenda too. Balki continued, “There is decency involved, there is writing involved, if you don’t like it there is a way to say it. But it was a vicious attack. I just felt, how can he get away, I thought we should bump them off. Amit ji started laughing and said, ‘You crazy fellow, what are you thinking, what are you on? What did you drink?’ and we left it at that." That incident is what planted the idea for Chup, Balki revealed.

Chup: The Revenge of the Artist, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary opened to decent numbers at the box office. The film has collected Rs. 5.13 crores in two days.

