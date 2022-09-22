Chup Revenge Of The Artist Review: Dulquer Salmaan Shines in a Novel But Lacklustre Affair

To watch Chup: Revenge Of The Artist is like investing in a passionate love affair that ends in frustration because the object you desire reveals itself to be shallow and depressingly ordinary. In short, a profound anti-climax.

Being a person who loves to write about cinema and also likes to review films, I was pretty intrigued with the central idea of the film which is about a psychopath, who is killing film critics who give inappropriate ratings to movies in the most gruesome manner.

If I sound like a person who is robbed, it is only because I was really invested in R Balki’s thriller. The film has a novel premise and one of the most interesting and intriguing first half. It’s gripping, twisty and absolutely thrilling.

Through cinematographer Vishal Sinha’s lens, Balki creates a wonderfully textured and atmospheric portrait of Bandra as it takes you in the bylanes with film graffiti, amazing local dishes and quaint sleepy Christian neighbourhood.

There are some pre-requisites for a thriller or a film which is about a cat and mouse chase between the cops and the murderer: The crime should be interesting enough to raise the eyebrows of the viewers and raise questions, or the suspects should be interesting and complex, those whose motivations become clearer only when the film gets less murky. Last but not the least the film should be a thrilling ride.

Alas, Chup ticks none of these boxes. It starts off well, but simmers far too long before it gets to the boil.

The film take us to the world of a florist Danny (Dulquer Salmaan) who is a recluse staying in Bandra, while the city is being terrorised by a serial killer who chooses his victims based on their film reviews and star ratings. He bumps into entertainment journalist Nila Menon (Shreya Dhanwanthary) and love slowly blossoms. Guru Dutt’s haunting melody from his last film Kaagaz Ke Phool and even Pyaasa forms the background score along with the visuals which set up an interesting affair.

On the other hand, top-cop Arvind Mathur (Sunny Deol) who describes the killer as critic’s critic is pretty clueless because this serial killer makes no mistakes and kills his victim with a creative finesse. Then begins the routine film of catching the psychopath killer who is always ‘ek kadam aage.’

From the beginning of the film, you are given enough clues and cues on who the killer is. And when the entire film hinges on a big reveal towards the end which has very little impact, you know the makers are treading on thin ice. Even the part where the makers try to pay tribute to the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt by intertwining it with the killer’s story seems a bit forced.

The film surely gripped me till the interval. And then, the curse of the second-half struck. The explanation of the intriguing mystery was so lame that I refused to believe it. I hoped that Balki who wrote the story and the screenplay along with Raja Sen (a film critic himself) and Rishi Virmani would spring one final twist on us and redeem the film. But sadly, that never happened.

Still, there are so many things to admire in Chup. Credit where it is due, Balki has beautifully written a layered character for Dulquer Salmaan. He internalizes his emotions for the most part, and brings volumes of depth which lead an interesting touch to his role. If Dulquer had faltered, the film would have collapsed. But he admirably stays the course. This will surely be counted as a career-best for the talented actor. Shreya is a worthy partner, with minimal make-up and simplistic costume. They have a solid support in Sunny Deol who is simply effortless and Pooja Bhatt who has an extended cameo.

Stripped of its pretensions, Chup works in parts thanks to the premise and some taut moments of suspense. The rich texture, wonderful use of real locations, and flavourful camerawork help the plot appear more mythic than it actually is.

Is Chup a watchable film? It is. It’s better put together than a lot of the films we see releasing today, and definitely strongly acted, but ends up so, so much less enjoyable than it deserved to be.

