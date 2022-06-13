Home » News » Movies » CID Gang Inspector Daya, Abhijeet, Fredricks And Others Reunite for Memorable Evening; See Pics

CID Gang Inspector Daya, Abhijeet, Fredricks And Others Reunite for Memorable Evening; See Pics

CID aired on Sony TV for 20 years. (Photo: Shraddha Musale/Instagram)
CID aired on Sony TV for 20 years. (Photo: Shraddha Musale/Instagram)

Actress Shraddha Musale hosted her CID co-stars Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, Dinesh Phadnis, Ajay Nagrath, and Janvi Chheda at her house.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 13, 2022, 09:10 IST

TV series CID fans are in for a big treat as their favourite stars from Sony Television’s classic police procedural drama reunited for a fun-filled evening. Television actor Shraddha Musale, who played the role of Dr. Tarika in the show, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the iconic reunion.

Shraddha recently hosted CID co-stars Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, Dinesh Phadnis, Ajay Nagrath, Janvi Chheda and Hrishikesh Pandey at her house. Sharing pictures from the evening, Shraddha wrote, “Such evenings… Nostalgic stories, food, leg-pulling, conversations. Great to have to you all home. Being a weekday, travelling at the peak hours with so much traffic and still on time. Yayy! Lots and lots of love."

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Needless to say, fans were elated to see the CID gang in one frame. One user wrote: “You all are a part of our lives. Miss you all on television together in CID. Please koi sun rhe ho, CiD ko waapas laao!! You all rock!! CID dekhte dekhte nanne munne bachche se job professional ho gya, but I am missing it immensely since 4 years." Another one wrote: “Our favourite CID team."

Ajay Nagrath also shared photos on his Instagram account and thanked Shraddha Musale and Deepak Tomar for hosting the get-together. “Thank you so much @detospeaks and @shraddhamusale for having us over and being the perfect hosts you guys are the best! Such a fun filled evening with my loved ones and copious amounts of food and wine. Cheers to many more," he wrote.

Advertisement

CID aired on Sony TV. It premiered on January 21, 1998 and aired for 20 years. The last episode aired on October 27, 2018.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: June 13, 2022, 09:10 IST