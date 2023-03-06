Renowned cinematographer Praveen Anumolu died following a heart attack on Sunday night. He is recognised as a notable cameraperson who worked on several hit films like Yamadonga, Dhoom 3, Bajirao Mastani and Baby, amongst others. Several prominent names from the Tollywood industry have expressed grief over the cinematographer’s untimely demise. Praveen Anumolu’s family members rushed the cinematographer to a nearby hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack. However, the doctors confirmed that Praveen Anumolu passed away while he was being taken to the hospital.

It has been reported that Praveen Anumolu’s last rites will be performed in Hyderabad on March 6. Anumolu started his journey with the 2017 film Darsakudu. Directed and written by Hari Prasad Jakka, the film starred an ensemble cast of Ashok Bandreddi, Noel Sean and Pujita Ponnada. The other cast of the film included Pujita Ponnada, Eesha Rebba and others.

Produced in collaboration with Vijaya Kumar, Thomas Reddy and Ravichandra Satti, the film was based on the life of a person who desires to become a director since childhood.

It has been reported that after this movie, Praveen Anumolu worked on another two or three films. But the release date of those films was never finalised. Some of his previous films also included Panjaa and Thief of Yama.

In recent times, several renowned Telugu actors like Krishnam Raju, Krishna, Kaikala Satyanarayana, Chalapathi Rao, legendary director Kalatapasvi K Viswanath and singer Vani Jayaram, among others have breathed their last because of suffering from a heart attack.

Not so long ago, Tollywood actor Taraka Ratna also breathed his last since he suffered a massive heart attack on January 27 this year. Several south Indian celebrities, including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and others paid tribute to the actor. Taraka Ratna was best known for films, including Raja Cheyyi Vesthe, Mr Tarak, and Yuva Rathna. The actor died on February 18 in Bengaluru unexpectedly after collapsing during a rally in January.

