Cinematographer-Turned-Actor Natty Nataraj's Next Titled Kooraivu; Shooting Underway

Cinematographer-turned actor Natty Nataraj’s next will be titled Kooraivu and will be helmed by Antony Samy. The shooting for this film started on Sunday after a Puja ceremony, which was graced by actor and director Bharathiraja as chief guest.

Natty Natraj was a leading cinematographer in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films before he tried his hand at acting and received massive success. In his acting career spanning 22 years, Natty has delivered many films. He gained recognition among the Tamil cinephiles by playing the lead in the 2014 Tamil-language heist thriller Sathuranga Vettai, written and directed by debutant H. Vinoth.

Natty was last seen in Dhanush-starrer Karnan(2021).

Coming to Kooraivu, the film is touted to be a crime thriller and, in addition to Natty Nataraj, stars Subhapriya Malar, Manobala, Bose Venkat, and Ilavarasu in pivotal roles. Speaking of the technical crew, the face behind the cinematography and editing of the film will be Christopher Joseph and Muthu Muniasamy respectively. More information on the cast and crew will be revealed soon.

On the work front, besides the Antony Samy directorial, the actor has multiple projects, including Infinity, Bakasuran, Yuki, and Web. He also has a yet-to-be-titled film directed by KP Dhanasekaran.

