Cinematographer Yamini Steps Out of Dhanush-Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven

Actor Dhanush is currently busy shooting for his brother and ace filmmaker Selvaraghavan’s new project Naane Varuven. As Dhanush completed the shoot for Maaran, Naane Varuven went on floors in October this year. Just as the shoot was underway, the movie’s cinematographer Yamini Yagnamurthy has announced her departure from the crew.

In a tweet, Yamini stated that she is stepping out of the project due to unavoidable reasons.

“It was a great experience and learning working with director @selvaraghavan and the creative team of #naanevaruven. Due to unavoidable reasons, I have decided to step out of the project," the tweet noted.

Here’s the post: https://twitter.com/yaminiyag/status/1469561643688345600?s=20

Yamini ended the tweet with, “Best wishes to the team! Thanks for the support." Yamini was also part of the crew of Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh’s action-drama Saani Kaayidham, so her decision of leaving Naane Varuven’s team came as a bit of shock.

Initially, Aravind Krishna was reported to handle the camera of the film but he opted out and Yamini Yagnamurthy replaced him. And, now with the setback of Yamini exiting the film crew, the makers of swanky action-thriller are yet to announce who the next cinematographer is going to be.

Before Naane Varuven, the brothers have earlier come together in four films. Selvaraghavan had earlier announced that after a gap of 18 years, he will be working on the free hands of the camera. He had even shared a series of photos from behind the camera.

Bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the film denotes the reunion of actor Dhanush, director Selvaraghavan, and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja.

