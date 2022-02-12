Cinematography Minister Perni Nani's Meeting With Mohan Babu Causes Stir. Details Here

Minister of Cinematography Perni Nani recently met actor Mohan Babu at his residence. The meeting has caused quite a stir in the political and acting corridors on Friday.

Several issues related to the Telugu film industry were reportedly discussed in the meeting. The government’s stand on issues and decisions taken by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was reportedly communicated to Mohan Babu. The most important aspect of the discussion was the ticket pricing, an issue that he long dogged the industry.

Mohan Babu had also stated that he was not invited to the meeting with the chief minister. He told the minister that he would have attended the meeting had he received the invite.

Actors like Prabhas, Mahesh babu, director S.S Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, R Narayana Murthy and Posani Krishna Murali along with Chiranjeevi met the Chief Minister on Thursday.

Besides the movie ticket pricing, several other issues were also discussed. Chiranjeevi said that the government was fully cooperating with them in this regard. It is being said that the film’s ticket prices will be revealed at the end of the month.

CM Jagan had assured the actors that appropriate decisions will be taken regarding the prices of tickets. The Chief Minister said that the issue of high ticket rates will be looked into particularly because films with a budget of 100 crore needs to recoup the investments.

The Chief Minister has also announced that places to build houses and studios will also be allotted soon. The actors thanked Chief Minister for his assurances.

Movie Artists Association President and Mohan Babu’s son Vishnu Manchu, meanwhile, shared on Twitter that minister Perni Nani will soon pay a visit to his residence. The tweet was later deleted.

Vishnu had extended his vote of thanks to the minister for protecting the interests of the film industry. The tweet was later deleted. When asked about this, the minister replied that Vishnu deleted this tweet to write another one.

