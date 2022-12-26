Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 3: Film Makes Rs 20 Crs, Takes 3 Days To Match Simmba's Day 1 Collection

Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 3: Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s film Cirkus has not been performing as per expectations. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film has struggled to surpass the Rs 20 crore mark on day 3 at the box office. Simmba minted the same box office collection on its opening day alone.

“#Cirkus continues to struggle… Is unable to take advantage of the big #Christmas weekend… 2022 ends with a huge disappointment… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 6.40 cr, Sun 8.20 cr+. Total: ₹ 20.85 cr. #India biz," the trade expert tweeted.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Simmba collected Rs 20.72 crore on its opening day while closing its opening weekend at Rs 75.11 cr. Cirkus has also recorded the lowest opening weekend collections for a Rohit Shetty film in the last decade. In 2012, Bol Bachchan collected Rs 12.10 cr. on Day 1 and Rs 43.10 cr. in its opening weekend.

As for Ranveer’s record, Cirkus has still performed better than Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film, which was released in May this year, collected Rs 12 cr in its opening weekend this year. However, Cirkus recorded the second lowest opening weekend for Ranveer since Kill Dill in 2014.

Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles. The film also featured Pooja Hegde, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, and Mukesh Tiwari, and is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors. The film has been panned by critics.

News18’s review of Cirkus read: “The biggest disappointment of the film is the lead twins — Ranveer and Varun. Rohit toned down Ranveer and Varun’s energies — two stars who have shown that they can perform comedy if need be — to two serious, dramatic characters, sucking out the fun of the film."

The movie also featured a special dance number by Deepika Padukone, titled Current Laga Re.

