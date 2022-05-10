Cirkus: Ranveer Singh Is Set For Box Office Clash This Christmas With Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath

After piquing the curiosity of fans for a long time, filmmaker Rohit Shetty finally unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming Ranveer Singh starrer comedy-drama Cirkus. Along with the intriguing poster, the release date of the film has also been announced near Christmas 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit Shetty shared the first look poster of Cirkus. The big-budget film, which stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and many more popular faces from Bollywood will hit cinemas worldwide on December 23, 2022. The poster showcases Ranveer in double roles. The actor is seen striking a pose in the colourful backdrop that is all light up, just like a circus. Along with Ranveer we see Jacqueline and Pooja as they pose with the other cast members of the movie.

Alongside the post, Rohi wrote in the captions, “It ‘s time to bring our audience back to the cinemas… ONCE AGAIN!Golmaal released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what i am today!’Cirkus’ is a christmas gift for you and your family!

Advertisement

Kyunki iss ‘Cirkus’ mein bohot sara Golmaal hai!!!#CirkusthisChristmas@rohitshettypicturez@tseriesfilms."

For the unversed, Cirkus is said to be an adaptation of the Shakespearean play ‘The Comedy of Errors’. As per Filmfare, actress Deepika Padukone will also be a part of Ranveer Singh’s film. The diva will feature in a special song and has already shot for it. The report states that Ranveer calls Deepika his lucky charm and wants to have her presence in everything he does. Commenting on the development Rohit Shetty shares, “Cirkus is a complete family entertainer. There’s no better time than the Christmas holidays to celebrate the film in Cinemas everywhere."

Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar & T-Series presents Cirkus produced and directed by Rohit Shetty. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on July 15, but its release was postponed due to COVID-19.

Interestingly, the Ranveer Singh starrer flick is set for a clash with Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath, which will feature him reuniting with Student of the Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria for his next Heropanti 2.Ganapath is a two-part action film directed by Vikas Bahl where Tiger, as well as Kriti will be seen pulling off some breathtaking stunts. The film is said to have epic fighting sequences.The action flick will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Advertisement

With the two films hitting the box office at the same day, it will be interesting to see which of the films audience picks up on the holiday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.