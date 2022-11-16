Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, 'Mass-ter Filmmaker' Rohit Shetty Wrap Filming; Prepare For Christmas Release

It is finally happening! Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty have wrapped work on their upcoming release Cirkus. The actor confirmed the news via his Instagram account. Ranveer also confirmed that the film will release on the occasion of Christmas this year.

In the post, Ranveer was seen posing with director Rohit Shetty, co-star Varun Sharma and a few others. Sharing the post, Ranveer said, “Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha! @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez @fukravarun #CirkusThisChristmas."

Varun took to the comments section and wrote, “Fullll Powerrrrrr." Fans were thrilled to know that the film is on track and they are prepared for a fun Christmas gift. “Hit Thi, Hit hai Hit Hit Hurray," a fan wrote. “This is really going to be one joyride," added another.

The big-budget film, which stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and many more popular faces from Bollywood, will hit cinemas worldwide on December 23, 2022. A poster of the film was released earlier this year and it showcased Ranveer in double roles.

For the unversed, Cirkus is said to be an adaptation of the Shakespearean play The Comedy of Errors. It was reported that Deepika Padukone also has a small part in the film. Filmfare reported that the actress will feature in a special song. The report added that Ranveer calls Deepika his lucky charm and wants to have her presence in everything he does. Commenting on the development Rohit Shetty shares, “Cirkus is a complete family entertainer. There’s no better time than the Christmas holidays to celebrate the film in Cinemas everywhere."

The movie reunites Shetty with Singh after the actor headlined his 2018 action blockbuster Simmba with Sara Ali Khan. The film was a massive hit.

