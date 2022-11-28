Home » News » Movies » Cirkus Teaser: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Head To 1960s, Trailer To Drop On This Date

Cirkus Teaser: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Head To 1960s, Trailer To Drop On This Date

Cirkus teaser drops: Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy Cirkus is set to release on December 23. The trailer drops on December 2.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 11:33 IST

Mumbai, India

Cirkus teaser out! Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma to be seen in double role.
Cirkus teaser out! Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma to be seen in double role.

Cirkus teaser is finally out, promising a double dose of Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, and gags! Based on William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors, which had been adapted in the past in films such as Angoor (1982), the Rohit Shetty directorial revealed that the film will be set in the 1960s. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, among other supporting actors who are a staple part of Rohit Shetty’s universe. The teaser also revealed that the trailer drops on December 2.

The teaser opens with the cast of Cirkus recalling that life was simpler in the past. Johnny Lever recalled that those were the days when the children would ask questions to their grandparents and not on the internet. Tiku Talsania added kids would listen to bedtime stories and not watch Instagram Stories on their bed. Siddharth Jadhav concludes their walk down memory lane by revealing that Cirkus is also an old-school tale.

Advertisement

“Basically Cirkus is a film from that time when life was simple because, at that time, there was love from our parents was more important, not social media likes," Ranveer Singh said, in his double role avatar. Jacqueline and Pooja then reveal that Cirkus drops this Christmas, with Varun Sharma urging them to reveal the trailer date. Ranveer concluded the teaser that the trailer arrives on December 2.

Check out the teaser below:

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama last week that the trailer is almost four-minute long. “It’s a 3-minute 47-second trailer, loaded with comic moments and big scale, with the entire ensemble getting the focus. Rohit has kept a tight campaign leading to release on December 23, and he wants to communicate all that he wants to with the first trailer of the film. He believes to create an impression with the first asset and the ones who have seen the trailer are going gaga over it," the insider said.

Advertisement

Cirkus is set to release on December 23.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 28, 2022, 11:18 IST
last updated: November 28, 2022, 11:33 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Blue Bodycon Dress, Check Out The Diva's Awe-inspiring Style In These Pics

+10PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Brown Embellished Saree, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Saree Looks