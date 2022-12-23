Entertainment News Today, Movie Review LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh Pose for Pic With Cirkus Cast; Kantara Makers Respond to Pathaan Row

Starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista among others, the film was released on Netflix.

News18’s review of Glass Onion read, “Glass Onion tries very hard to be layered like the onion but ends up becoming like a shallot, the layers are undoubtedly there but the spice of the onions missing. With the help of each character’s messy past, the film has enough layers to peel. Unfortunately, despite the layers, Glass Onion’s lack of depth led to the film becoming predictable. It doesn’t take an hour to guess the supposed big twist.”

We also have SS Rajamouli’s RRR in the news as the hit song Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted for the Oscars 2023 in the best song category. It is now among the 15 songs which have been selected out of 81 in total. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was not a part of India’s official entry for the Oscars but was separately submitted under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign for 14 categories. Earlier it was also announced that Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Golden Globe awards under the Best Original Song category.

Meanwhile, the makers of Kantara revealed recently that the Rishab Shetty film has been submitted for the Oscars. Kantara was originally released on September 30 in Kannada and its dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam hit the theatres a couple of weeks later. “We have submitted our application for Oscars for Kantara and have our fingers crossed as the final nominations are yet to come,” Hombale Productions founder Vijay Kirgandur said in a recent interview. “Kantara as a story is so rooted that we hope it can find a voice worldwide as well,” he added.

