CISF Officer Stops Alia Bhatt, Asks Her To Remove Her Mask At Mumbai Airport. Watch Video

A CISF officer stopped Alia Bhatt at the Mumbai airport and asked the actress to remove her mask to prove her identity. Alia was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her sister Shaheen Bhatt on Monday evening. The Bhatt sisters were off to Berlin to present Alia’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi at the Berlin International Film Festival. The film is having its worldwide premiere at the film festival.

Videos from the airport showed Alia and Shaheen walking hand-in-hand toward the departure entrance. While Alia was seen wearing an all-white ensemble for her flight, a white crop top and a pair of white pants; Shaheen was seen wearing an all-black ensemble for the journey. As the sisters approached the departure entrance, a CISF officer stopped them and asked them to present their documents as per protocol. He also asked Alia to remove her mask to verify her documents.

Shortly after verification, Alia and Shaheen were seen off for their trip. Alia shared a picture of Shaheen from the lounge and added the hashtag, ‘Berlinale 2022.’ Alia also shared a picture of herself waiting for the flight.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will be Alia’s second film in three years to be premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival. In 2019, her film Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh, was also premiered at the esteemed film festival and reportedly received the ‘loudest cheers in 20 years.’ Cameron Bailey, artistic director at the Toronto International Film Festival, had tweeted at the time, “Watched the GULLY BOY world premiere tonight in a packed house with @RanveerOfficial, @aliaa08 & @ZoyaAkhtarOff present. Biggest cheers I’ve heard in 20+ years at the Berlinale."

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi will see Alia in the titular role while Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Ajay Devgn in pivotal supporting roles. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi will release in theatres on February 25.

