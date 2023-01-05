CISF Official Stops Akshay Kumar's Son Aarav Outside Mumbai Airport; Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav was stopped by the CISF personnel at the Mumbai airport as per protocol. The star kid was seen wearing a dark blue, full-sleeve shirt with a pair of baggy denim pants. He was seen wearing a mask while holding a jacket in his hand. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Aarav was seen travelling sans Akshay and Twinkle Khanna.

Aarav was stopped by the official standing at the entrance as per the protocol. He obliged the rules and presented his documents before he made his way to his flight.

Aarav is Akshay and Twinkle’s older child. The couple also has a daughter, Nitara. Aarav is currently studying in the UK. While his choice of course is still unknown, he often appears in his mother’s Instagram posts. The former actress had revealed last year that she pays for his and Nitara’s education fees.

“I’ve always made sure that I’m the one paying for their education. I want them to say that my mother paid for my education, and not just fed me aloo parathas. I have saved enough money to finally attend a Masters course this year. So I’m using, what would have been my daughter’s college fund, to fund myself," she said, in a video on her show on Tweak India.

Recently, Akshay revealed that he has been trying to show Aarav his movies and trying to get him into cinema. However, Aarav doesn’t seem interested. “I was just thinking about how different it is in my home. I want to show my son films, I want to tell him about films, he doesn’t want to see films. I want to put him into all that but he just doesn’t want to see anything, he just wants to do his work. He wants to study or do his fashion designing," he said on Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022.

