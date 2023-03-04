Malayalam song Thamasamenthe Varuvan, sung by the legendary KJ Yesudas, is one that no Malayali would ever forget. In his next film Neelavelicham, director Aashiq Abu has now given the song’s new rendition a distinctive flavour. The current rendition has stunning visuals, in addition to Shahabaz Aman’s lyrical singing that will steal your heart. The actors Roshan Mathew and Rima Kallingal are featured in the music video of the track.

As soon as the video was released on YouTube, it crossed over a million views within just a day and the comments section was filled with praises.

One of the comments read, “Team Neelavelicham! You guys did it." Another commented, “Now we have one singer for each genre of music. Sri Yesudas lifted the entire music industry and shined through almost all genres! True genius." One more said, “There is only one thing missing — Yesudas. This song must be the reason why it was imprinted in that voice. Yesudas, the melody of the voice."

The song is sung by Shahabaz Aman, and P Bhaskaran penned the lyrics. MS Baburaj created the music.

Neelavelicham, directed by Aashiq Abu, is a remake of the classic horror movie Bhargavi Nilayam, which is based on the short story Neelavelicham by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. The actors Madhu, Prem Nazir, Vijaya Nirmala, PJ Antony, and Adoor Bhasi played key lead roles in the original film.

The cinematographer for Neelavelicham is Girish Gangadharan. The screenplay for the film was written by Hrishikesh Bhaskaran, and Bijibal and Rex Vijayan composed the soundtrack. In the movie Neelavelicham, actors Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, and Roshan Mathew play pivotal roles.

